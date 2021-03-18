PHOTOS: Malaika Arora looks chic in bright top & shorts as she gets papped outside a salon in the city

On Thursday afternoon, Malaika Arora has been spotted by the paparazzi outside a salon in the city. The diva looked extremely pretty in a stylish outfit.

When it comes to fashion, Bollywood actress is always ahead of the game. She knows how to grab eyeballs with her stylish looks. Be it airport, the gym looks or red carpet looks, she always manages to impress her fans. Malaika is also an active social media user. She often posts stunning pictures of her and gives us major fashion goals. She has time and again proved that age is just a number for her. Malaika is also considered to be one of the fittest actors in the industry.

She not only shares pictures but also posts various workout videos to motivate her fans. Her pictures and videos go viral in no time. She is even the favourite child of the shutterbugs. Whenever the diva steps out in the city, she gets papped by the shutterbugs. The paparazzi just can’t get enough of her. The actress also smiles back at the paps and pose for the cameras. Now today, she has been spotted by the paps outside a salon in the city. In the pictures clicked by the paparazzi, Malaika is looking extremely pretty as she can be seen donning a bright off-shoulder top paired with denim shorts.

She kept her look casual as she wore a normal slipper and carried a stylish sling bag. To complete her overall look she kept tresses open.

Take a look at Malaika Arora’s latest pictures here:

Meanwhile, Malaika recently spotted at ’s birthday along with her beau . In January 2021, Malaika and Arjun had shared several glimpses from their Goa vacation on their respective social media handles.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

