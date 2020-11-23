PHOTOS: Malaika Arora looks chic in casual outfit as she plays badminton with her son Arhaan Khan

Malaika Arora has been spotted playing badminton with her son Arhaan Khan in the city. The diva is at her sartorial best. Check out her pictures below.

, who is known for her impeccable fashion sense, is a true stunner and there is no denying that. Every time she steps out, the diva steals our hearts leaving all of us in awe of her beauty. The Chaiyya Chaiyya girl has been spotted today with her son and pet Casper. Malaika has been snapped by theshutterbugs as she stepped out to play badminton with his son. The diva can be seen all smiles for the paparazzi and happily poses for the pictures.

Like always, she is at her sartorial best. She can be seen wearing a stunning animal printed athleisure. She exudes the charm in her casual and stylish outfit. In the photos, she looks uber cool in a black tee and stylish printed shorts. Arhaan, on the other hand, looks dapper in his casual outfit while playing cricket with his mommy. To amp up her look, the diva opts for a minimal make up look and ties her hair into a bun. Maliaka can also be seen carrying badminton rackets as she makes her way inside her car.

Take a look at the pictures:

Earlier, she was snapped outside her yoga studio. The actress was seen post an intense yoga workout session while giving all of us major fitness goals. On the personal front, Maliaka had recently returned from Dharamshala after celebrating Diwali with beau and pals Kareena Kapoor Khan and . She shared the glimpse of it on her social media. Post her return from the fun filled vacay, the 47-year-old diva has been spending time with her son Arhaan.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

