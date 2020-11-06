  1. Home
  2. entertainment

PHOTOS: Malaika Arora looks cool in a sporty outfit as she steps out for a walk with her pet

Malaika Arora grabbed the eyeballs as she stepped out for an evening walk today in the city
17726 reads Mumbai
Malaika Arora looks cool in a sporty outfit PHOTOS: Malaika Arora looks cool in a sporty outfit as she steps out for a walk with her pet
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Malaika Arora often gets photographed by the paparazzi whenever she steps out of her house. Today, she was snapped in the evening as she took her dog, Casper out for a walk. Dressed in a grey sports bra and black track pants, the actress looked simple yet uber cool. Her white sports shoes and braided hair completed her overall sporty look. To note, Malaika is a fitness enthusiast and she often steps out for a walk with her pet. Besides, she is also known for her fashion statement and never leaves a chance to stun the fans with her style. 

She is an avid social media user. She loves to keep her fans updated with her daily routine. Malaika often shares glimpses of her day-to-day life with her son, Arhaan Khan and pet, Casper. It hasn’t been long when Malaika shared a cute picture of her along with her pet and while sharing the same on Instagram, she wrote, "Eye for an eye morning cuddles." Meanwhile, Malaika recently celebrated her 47th birthday with her near and dear ones. 

Take a look at Malaika Arora’s latest pictures here: 

To recall, Malaika was tested positive for COVID 19 in September this year. After recovering from the deadly virus, Malaika has returned to work and is currently seen judging a dance reality show, India’s Best Dancer along with choreographers Terence Lewis and Geeta Kapur.

Also Read: Malaika Arora begins her day with ‘morning cuddles’ with her pet Casper and drives away her mid week blues

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Viral Bhayani

You may like these
Malaika Arora is all hearts for son Arhaan Khan and their pet dog as they spend time together; See Photo
Bhoot Police: After Kareena Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Malaika Arora roots for beau Arjun Kapoor’s horror comedy
Malaika Arora begins her day with ‘morning cuddles’ with her pet Casper and drives away her mid week blues
Malaika Arora & Karisma have a 'sweet' reaction to preggers Kareena Kapoor Khan's massage sesh with her mom
Malaika Arora turns into 'sunshine girl' as she soaks in her daily dose of Vitamin D & drops a flawless selfie
Malaika Arora's birthday wish for 'darling' Sussanne Khan is all about love, Coldplay and memories; See PHOTO
close

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement