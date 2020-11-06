PHOTOS: Malaika Arora looks cool in a sporty outfit as she steps out for a walk with her pet

Malaika Arora grabbed the eyeballs as she stepped out for an evening walk today in the city

often gets photographed by the paparazzi whenever she steps out of her house. Today, she was snapped in the evening as she took her dog, Casper out for a walk. Dressed in a grey sports bra and black track pants, the actress looked simple yet uber cool. Her white sports shoes and braided hair completed her overall sporty look. To note, Malaika is a fitness enthusiast and she often steps out for a walk with her pet. Besides, she is also known for her fashion statement and never leaves a chance to stun the fans with her style.

She is an avid social media user. She loves to keep her fans updated with her daily routine. Malaika often shares glimpses of her day-to-day life with her son, and pet, Casper. It hasn’t been long when Malaika shared a cute picture of her along with her pet and while sharing the same on Instagram, she wrote, "Eye for an eye morning cuddles." Meanwhile, Malaika recently celebrated her 47th birthday with her near and dear ones.

Take a look at Malaika Arora’s latest pictures here:

To recall, Malaika was tested positive for COVID 19 in September this year. After recovering from the deadly virus, Malaika has returned to work and is currently seen judging a dance reality show, India’s Best Dancer along with choreographers Terence Lewis and Geeta Kapur.

