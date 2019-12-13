PHOTOS: Malaika Arora looks fresh like a beam of light after sweating it out in the gym

On Friday morning, Malaika Arora was spotted outside the gym looking fresh and beautiful. The Chaiyya Chaiyya actress made sure to smile at the paps before entering the car.

Actress and model always has her fashion game on point. The diva never fails to impress her fans with her amazing fashion sense. Be it her gym look or an award function look, she knows how to look spot on and steal the limelight. Recently Malaika was spotted dressed in an all-white cute netted dress for an event. The actress looked stunning in her attire. When we talk about the gym look, Malaika has given a new definition to it.

From donning gym shorts to gym tights, from crop tops to t-back tops, the diva dons it like a pro adding an oomph factor to it. On Friday morning, Malaika Arora was spotted outside the gym looking fresh and beautiful. The actress was donning a white sports bra with colourful looking tights. She paired her look with a white shrug. Malaika had tied a bun and had no makeup. The actress was spotted after exiting the gym and when she was heading towards her car. The Chaiyya Chaiyya actress made sure to smile at the paps before entering the car.

Malaika Arora not only shells out major fitspiration to the netizens but also endorses style, giving us trendy gym looks to abide by and her daily gym looks prove that. Keeping up with the title of the Fittest Woman of 2019, Malaika follows a strict fitness regime with regular workouts switching between pilates, yoga, and gymming. Her gym looks are a sensation as much as her fitness videos on Instagram. At the age of 46, the actress shells out major fitness goals.

Check out Malaika Arora's photos here:

Credits :Manav Manglani

