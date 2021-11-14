PHOTOS: Malaika Arora looks ravishing in red as she gives her bold dress a sexy update

It’s safe to say that Malaika Arora knows how to use every outing as an opportunity to serve a noteworthy look. The star often amps up her off-duty outfits with interesting accessories, and her looks are often perfectly balanced between comfortable and risque. Recently, she got the attention of the paparazzi as she stepped out in the city of dreams, Mumbai. Needless to say, Malaika Arora brought her ace fashion game into play while making her public appearance.

This weekend, the actor stepped out in yet another bodycon dress, proving the power of bold hues that caught our eye. The OG fashionista, fitness enthusiast and yogini flaunted her curves with her risque look as she left the fashion police completely stunned. Malaika finished her bold look with statement heels and a watch. Keeping the COVID-19 protocols in mind, she opted for a black mask to cover her face.

Take a look at the photos here:

On the professional front, Malaika often makes headlines for her stint in reality TV shows including India’s Best Dancer and Supermodel of the Year. Along with this, Malaika is a major fitness enthusiast. Time and again, the diva urges her fans to follow a healthy lifestyle with her yoga-related posts. Currently, she is judging another season of the dance reality show, India’s Best Dancer alongside Geeta Kapoor and Terence Lewis, whereas Maniesh Paul is seen hosting the show.

