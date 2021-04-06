PHOTOS: Malaika Arora looks resplendent in ethnic attire as she goes out and about in the city

Malaika Arora, who is known for making style statements, today stepped out in a traditional outfit in the city. Check out her photos.

The fabulous has been in the limelight for her professional and personal life. Recently, she was in the news for celebrating Easter with her beau . The fitness enthusiast, on Sunday, was spotted stepping out for Easter lunch with the actor. The lovebirds were also joined by Malaika’s mother. Needless to say, the two share a great bond with each other’s family too. Today, Malaika was snapped in a simple ethnic attire.

The Chaiyya Chaiyya girl made heads turned in an all white outfit as she went out and about in the city. In the photos, we can see her donning a white coloured suit. She can also be seen carrying a black purse. Following the COVID protocols, the stunner can also be seen wearing a matching mask. Maliaka also posed for the shutterbugs from the distance. To amp up her look, the fitness diva wore her hair in a neat bun and opted for subtle makeup. She looked elegant in ethnic wear. Well, Malaika’s recent outing shows she can pull off any outfit like a pro.

Take a look at Malaika Arora’s Photos below:

Meanwhile keeping in view, the significant rise in COVID 19 cases in Mumbai, a few days ago Malaika had taken the first dose of the vaccine. In an Instagram post, she wrote, “I took the first dose of the COVID vaccine. Because #wereinthistogether ! Lets go warriors, lets win this #WarAgainstVirus. Dont forget to take yours soon !( n a special mention to our amazing frontline workers , who were so caring n vigilant n went about doin everything with a smile THANK YOU (and yes I am eligible to take the vaccine).”

Credits :Viral Bhayani

