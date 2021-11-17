PHOTOS: Malaika Arora looks smart and athletic in her gym look, heads to sweat it out

Be it on weekends or on weekdays, Bollywood celebs always continue their grind to stay in their immaculate figure. Thus, they become an inspiration to many to work out consistently, and lead fit and healthy lives. In addition to working out, a lot of celebrities also urge their fans to lead a healthy, clean life to help them have a better quality of life. Malaika Arora is one such inspiration who is always at the forefront of the fitness realm. Today she was papped looking fashionable and chic in her stylish workout clothes.

In the pictures, Malaika can be seen in a white sports bra and blue shorts with blue slippers, carrying her phone and water bottle. The star looks absolutely gym-ready, all set to kill it and have a productive session. Malaika often makes it to the headlines with her dedication to fitness. Just at the start of this week, we observed her on her way to her yoga sessions, again conveying how much she values her health and fitness. On the other hand, the fitness enthusiast is also quite the fashionista, known for serving looks and turning heads wherever she goes.

Check out the pictures:

On the professional front, Malaika has been busy with her small screen stints in multiple reality TV shows such as Supermodel of the Year and India’s Best Dancer. Currently, she is judging India’s Best Dancer alongside Terence Lewis and Geeta Kapur, with Maniesh Paul as the host.

