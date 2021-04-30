PHOTOS: Malaika Arora looks uber cool in casuals as she steps out with her pet for morning walk

Malaika Arora stepped out in the city with her pet for a morning walk. She opted for causals and followed the COVID 19 protocols by wearing a mask.

is one of the most popular names of Bollywood. She has impeccable fashion sense and knows how to grab eyeballs with her stylish looks. Right from the airport look to the gym, she has made everyone fan of her. The popular star often gives us major fashion goals and is also an inspiration for many fitness enthusiasts. It is a known fact that she is one of the fittest actors in the industry. Currently, she is dating .

It will not be wrong to say that she is shutterbugs favourite muse and they love to click her. However, today she was spotted with her pet dog in the city. She stepped out for a morning walk with her dog. The actress was seen wearing a simple black T-shirt paired with blue shorts. She also wore a mask and kept her hair tied in a bun style. The actress was not wearing any makeup and also looking gorgeous. She completed the look with a pair of white coloured slippers. Malaika did not wave for shutterbugs.

Recently, in an interview with HT Brunch, Arjun praised his girlfriend and had said that she never complains about anything. The couple is very open about their relationship and has often been spotted together. They also share pictures from their vacations. It is worth mentioning here that she had judged several reality shows like India's Got Talent, Nach Baliye, Zara Nachke Dikha, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa.

Today, take a look at these photos of the actress taking a stroll with her pet in the city.

Also Read: Arjun Kapoor loves how 'dignified' Malaika Arora is: I've never seen her complain or harbour any negativity

Credits :Viral Bhayani

Share your comment ×