PHOTOS: Malaika Arora makes heads turn in a jaw dropping athleisure outfit as she gets snapped in the city

is one of the actresses in Bollywood who is still looked upon as a major inspiration for fitness and style. The 46-year-old diva is aging fine like wine and she proves that age is just a number when it comes to following your passion. Malaika is known not only for her style and glam but also for her fitness regime. Be it any time of the week, Malaika Arora makes sure to work out and flaunt those washboard abs outside her gym.

Today evening, the diva was spotted outside a clinic in Bandra, Mumbai. Malaika was looking stunning in a nude athleisure outfit. The actress was wearing a nude coloured crop top with matching track pants. The actress had tied up her hair like a bun and was wearing nude makeup. Malaika paired her look with white coloured sandals and her glamour. Despite looking so simple, Malaika grabbed the attention of her fans and the paps. The diva was happy to pose for the paps and waved them bye too.

During a recent interview, Malaika Arora was quizzed about her marriage plans, and she had said that as for marriage, these are not things one can predict. “We will go one step at a time. We have been very honest about where we stand, and as and when things move, we will speak about it,” Malaika shared. On the work front, it is being reported that Malaika will be seen judging the dance reality show- India’s Best Dancer alongside Geeta Kapur and Terence Lewis.

Check out Malaika Arora's pictures here:

