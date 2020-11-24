PHOTOS: Malaika Arora makes heads turn in one shoulder denim outfit as she steps out in the city

Malaika Arora has been spotted by the paparazzi as she stepped out in the city. The diva looked gorgeous in a denim outfit. Check out her pictures.

The fitness enthusiast never fails to turn heads each time she steps out. From heading to gyms and her yoga classes, the Chaiyya Chaiyya girl has often been spotted in the city. And today, she has been snapped by the paparazzi as she stepped out with her friend Aditi Govitrikar. As usual, the 47-year-old actress looks stylish and is at her sartorial best.

Malaika can be seen slaying a one-shoulder denim outfit while shelling out major fashion goals. She teams up her outfit with black stiletto boots that complement her overall look. She completes her entire chic look by adding a stylish red purse. To amp up her look, she keeps the things simple by sporting a minimal make up look. She ties her long tresses in a bun and happily poses for the shutterbugs. In the photos, she can be seen making different poses for the photographers while giving them her best shots. The diva can also be seen sporting a black mask.

Take a look at the pictures below:

Earlier, Malaika was spotted exiting her gym in Bandra. She was also clicked playing badminton and cricket with her son near her residence. On the personal front, the actress had recently returned from Dharamshala after celebrating Diwali with beau and pals Kareena Kapoor Khan and .

Credits :Viral Bhayani

