PHOTOS: Malaika Arora makes heads turn in a stylish white tee dress as she steps out in the city

Malaika Arora, who never disappoints fashion police, has been spotted in the city by the shutterbugs. The diva’s fashion game was on point. Check out her pictures below.

If there is one star who has been constantly shelling out major fashion goals, it is the gorgeous . She often gets clicked in the city as she steps out. It seems like the fitness enthusiast is a favorite of paparazzi as they leave no chance to get her glimpse each time the diva steps out. From going to a walk with her pet to heading to yoga classes, Malaika often gets clicked and needless to say, every time she always manages to impress the fashion police. Speaking of this, today, the fitness diva has been spotted by the shutterbugs as she steps out in the city.

The Chaiyya Chaiyya girl looks beautiful in a stylish white tee dress. She compliments her overall chic look with brown heeled boots. The diva looked on point with her hair tied in a bun. She happily poses for the shutterbugs. In the photo, she can be seen flaunting her toned legs. Malaika also sports a black mask amid the ongoing COVID 19 pandemic. Needless to say, the actress has yet again won our hearts with her sartorial choices. She opts for kohl-rimmed eyes and sports a minimal makeup look.

Take a look at the pictures below:

On a related note, Malaika was earlier snapped in the city when she went for a walk with her dog Casper. On the personal front, the fitness diva is dating actor and her relationship with him has become the talk of the town. The couple has been stealing hearts for their mushy pictures on social media.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

