PHOTOS: Malaika Arora opts for a printed tracksuit for her airport look as she returns from Goa

It was a no rest Sunday for as the yoga diva was snapped at the Mumbai airport on Sunday heading to Goa. Within 24 hours, Malaika returned to the Bay and was snapped at the Mumbai international airport. The paparazzi made sure not to miss her as the fitness enthusiast sported a fun airport look. On her return to Mumbai, Malaika Arora was seen sporting a head-to-toe printed Masaba tracksuit in beige and black. The reality show judge was busy on a call as she was exiting the airport.

Malaika headed straight to her car and did not pose for photos, as she usually does. However, a tired Malaika was snapped outside her residence and took her dog Casper for a walk before heading home.

Take a look at Malaika Arora's airport photos below: