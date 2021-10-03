PHOTOS: Malaika Arora pulls off an effortless airport look as she heads to Goa for an event

No day goes by without skipping her gym sessions or missing yoga. However, this Sunday, was a bit different as Malaika Arora headed out of the city. The fitness diva was snapped leaving her residence on Sunday morning and nailed her bare makeup look.

Malaika had a busy start to the weekend as she was heading to Goa to judge a beauty event. The yoga enthusiast happily posed for the paparazzi near her residence as she headed towards her car. Malaika pulled off an effortless airport look as she was snapped wearing a simple white tank top and pair of flared denims.

To make the look a bit more airport formal, Malaika added a beige blazer to the outfit. She looked super smart as she made her way inside the airport. Take a look at Malaika's photos below:

