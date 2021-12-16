PHOTOS: Malaika Arora’s HOT jaw dropping dusty pink slit dress is perfect for a red carpet glam

She never fails to leave her fans amazed with her fashion style, yes, we are talking about none other than the fitness enthusiast Malaika Arora. The actress is one popular face of the entertainment industry. Besides shelling out fitness goals, Malaika Arora should also proffer fashion tips. No matter what season is upon us, Malaika Arora is exceptionally ready to embrace it and leave the world flabbergasted with her exceptional and unique choice of style.

On Thursday evening, the paparazzi spotted Malaika Arora in stunning attire. The Chhaiya Chhaiya fame was seen donning a figure-hugging dusty pink dress with a deep neck. Her gleaming dress also featured a slit. Maliaka kept her makeup on point and styled her hair with loose curls. Malaika jumped into her nude heels and completed her breathtaking look. Her outfit for the evening was perfect for a red carpet glam. Apart from Malaika, the paps also spotted Karan Johar along with her. For the evening, Karan opted for a yellow blazer and blue trousers. He wore a white t-shirt underneath and picked white sneakers to highlight his look.

Take a look:

Recently, Malaika Arora was spotted with her ex-husband Arbaaz Khan as the duo came together to receive their son Arhaan Khan at the Mumbai Airport. To note, Arhaan is pursuing his studies abroad and came back for a holiday.

Meanwhile, Karan Johar was in the headlines as several Bollywood stars tested positive for COVID-19 including Kareena Kapoor, Seema Khan, Maheep Kapoor. The celebs had gathered for a dinner party at Karan’s place, however, there is no confirmation from where the celebs contracted the virus. As a precautionary measure, BMC sanitized Karan’s residence. The filmmaker along with his staff members also undertook the RT-PCR test.