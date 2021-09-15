PHOTOS: Malaika Arora’s swag is unmissable as she is SPOTTED post workout session in the city

Malaika Arora is one of the fittest actresses of our B-town and she does everything to keep herself maintained. From walks to yoga to gymming, the diva can always be seen in some kinda physical activity. Today, she was yet again spotted post her workout session looking fitter than ever and from her gym attire to her swag, everything was just perfect.

In the pictures, we can see Malaika wearing all-black gym wear. She wore black gym shorts and a black sports bra with a plunging neckline. She wore a white oversized jacket over it with the zip open from the front. The jacket had a red and blueprint on the shoulder. Malaika tied her hair in a bun and wore red flip flops as she stepped out, post her workout session. Her mask was quite unique too with something written on it. The mask was black in colour.

Take a look:

Recently, Malaika Arora’s left the country to pursue higher studies. The actress recently bid him farewell with a sweet note on Instagram. The actress also opened up to a leading daily about Arhaan leaving the country and talked about experiencing empty nest syndrome. She shared that she’s still trying to get used to his absence.

Talking to The Indian Express about missing Arhaan, Malaika said, “It’s definitely difficult and I am still trying to get used to him not being around. I don’t think I’ll ever get used to it.”

