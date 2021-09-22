PHOTOS: Malaika Arora serves midweek fitness motivation as she heads for yoga

Trust Malaika Arora to serve fitness inspiration and you will never fall short of it. The yoga diva never fails to miss her weekly yoga, gym and pilates sessions. Be it rain or sunshine, you will see Malaika diligently heading for her training sessions. On Wednesday, Malaika was seen heading for yoga and served some midweek inspiration.

The reality show judge looked super fit as she donned a white crop top and grey tights. Malika's hint of neon in her gym wear did not go unnoticed. Before heading inside the yoga studio, Malaika stopped and waved out to the paparazzi. Followed by Malaika, the paparazzi also spotted Sacred Games actress Kubbra Sait who stopped for a brief moment before heading inside.

Take a look at Malaika Arora's latest photos below:

Malaika, who is supremely close to actress Kareena Kapor Khan, wished her bestie on Tuesday. Sharing a boomerang video of Kareena, Malaika wished her BFF. She wrote, “Happy birthday to my most stunning n beautiful Bebo. Keep glowing n shinning Love You.” She also shared three hearts. In the picture, Kareena is sitting and posing with the candles in front of her.

