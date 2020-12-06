PHOTOS: Malaika Arora slays in an all white outfit as she heads out for a Sunday lunch in the city

Malaika Arora, who is known for her stylish looks, has been clicked by the paparazzi at a restaurant in the city on Sunday afternoon.

Bollywood diva is known for her age-defying looks and stunning beauty. It goes without saying that she is one of the hottest B-Town celebrities that we have amongst us. Malaika, who follows a disciplined lifestyle and a strict fitness routine, was spotted by the paparazzi today at a restaurant in the city. In the pictures, the actress can be seen sporting an all-white outfit and she is looking stunning in the same. She definitely knows how to slay it in any kind of outfit!

Malaika kept her hair open and opted for a no-makeup look. Be it her gym look or party look, she somehow manages to give us major fashion goals. Malaika is also an avid social media user, she herself keeps posting stunning pictures and videos of her on her Instagram handle. Meanwhile, Malaika often gets clicked by the paparazzi while taking a stroll in the city with her pet dog. And whenever she steps out in the city, she never fails to make heads turn.

Take a look at Malaika Arora’s latest pictures here:

Yesterday, she shared a beautiful selfie on her Instagram handle wherein she can be seen wearing a white tank top paired with classic spectacles. She captioned the post as, "Decembering..."

Reportedly, a few months back Malaika has shared that she wants to venture into production. She recently spent some quality time with her beau in Dharamshala where the 2 States actor was shooting for his upcoming film.

Also Read: PHOTOS: Malaika Arora chooses a fiery orange look for her pilates class as she gets snapped in the city

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Viral Bhayani

Share your comment ×