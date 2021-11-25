PHOTOS: Malaika Arora slays in quirky co ord set as she reaches to meet BFF Kareena Kapoor Khan

Looks like Malaika Arora was missing her BFF Kareena Kapoor Khan on Thursday evening. The Bollywood diva caught the attention of the paparazzi outside Kareena’s Bandra house in the city. Fans know that Malaika Arora rarely goes wrong when it comes to styling. The Supermodel of the Year judge can slip into any silhouette giving fans a perfect red carpet moment with each look. Going by the same, during her latest public appearance, Malaika Arora rocked in a quirky co-ord set.

She opted for a multi-coloured off-should crop top which was paired with a matching skirt. A statement necklace and an anklet were used to accessorise her look. Meanwhile, bold lips, highlighted cheeks and perfectly lines eyeliner rounded off her makeup. Malaika Arora was busy on her mobile device as the cameras captured her. The Bollywood yogini and fashionista aptly upped the fashion bar with her latest spotting.

Check out the photos below:

On the professional front, Malaika often makes headlines for her stint in reality TV shows including India’s Best Dancer and Supermodel of the Year. Along with this, Malaika is a major fitness enthusiast. Time and again, the diva urges her fans to follow a healthy lifestyle with her yoga-related posts. Currently, she has joined the judge panel of the dance reality show, India’s Best Dancer alongside Geeta Kapoor and Terence Lewis.

