PHOTOS: Malaika Arora slips into a sweatshirt for her morning walk as Mumbai witnesses dip in temperature.

Malaika Arora often makes heads turn with her athleisure choices. From bright shades of gym wear to making it look super stylish, the fitness diva takes her workout wear as seriously as her other stylish outfits. On Monday morning, the yoga enthusiast was snapped walking her dog in and around her neighbourhood in Mumbai's Bandra.

To beat the sudden winter chill in Mumbai, Malaika slipped into a sweatshirt to keep her warm. The temperatures in Mumbai have dipped over the last few days, unusual for the city which experiences barely any winter weather. Malaika was snapped wearing an oversized graphic sweatshirt and paired that with white biker shorts and white sports shoes.

She was snapped walking her dog Casper and went about her morning walk. Take a look at Malaika's latest photos below:

On the personal front, Malaika and ex-husband Arbaaz Khan's son Arhaan has returned to Mumbai from the US where he has been studying. The mother and son duo have been spotted multiple times in the city.

Meanwhile, Malaika and Arjun Kapoor are also going strong. The actor recently took to social media to shut down breakup rumours that had surfaced.

