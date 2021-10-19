PHOTOS: Malaika Arora stuns in a yellow retro outfit as she steps out of a restaurant

On Tuesday evening, Malaika Arora got clicked by the members of the paparazzi as she stepped out of a restaurant in Bandra, Mumbai. Malaika wore a yellow retro print outfit along with a white jacket. Malaika posed and smiled for the cameras as she got clicked in the evening. Malaika has recently returned as a judge on season 2 of India’s Best Dancer. At the launch event on Friday, Malaika was asked what went on in her mind when she was touched by a contestant on the cheeks. She answered, “Yes I was a bit frightened because these are Covid times.”

Speaking further about it Malaika said, “He suddenly came near me and started touching my cheeks. I got really scared for a second. He was doing it with a lot of love and I feel very, very touched and very happy. But yes, I was a bit scared for that second. I was thinking if his hand was sanitized." Reacting to the incident, Terence said that it was the “most adorable part” of the entire teaser video. He said, “Every time I see them, I say ‘wow’.” Geeta added, “It is very rare because she is such a big personality, who will go and directly touch her cheeks? Even we don't have such courage, he actually had the guts to do it, I think that was very sweet.”

Take a look:

Terence also spoke about the change in Malaika’s personality after working with him and Geeta in the show. He said, “She has become very desi with us, she was very classy and now she has become very lazy, very adorable, and very relatable.”

