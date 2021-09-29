PHOTOS: Malaika Arora switches on the glam button in quirky sports jacket; Don’t miss her tiny statement purse

Bollywood celebs might have no time to relax amidst their hectic work schedules, however, time and again, many of them get spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. Speaking of which, actor was the recent one who caught the attention of paparazzi in an upscale locality of the city. It seems that the Chhaiya Chhaiya fame met some friends at a restaurant in Khar. Malaika, who is known for her elegance and poise, once again stunned the fashion police with her chic style game.

The Supermodel of the Year judge paired a white bralette with a stylish and quirky sports jacket. The reality show host has never been afraid to experiment and even after all these years she still manages to give major fashion inspo to her followers. She matched the quirky look with ripped denims and white spotless shoes. However, her tiny statement purse absolutely stole the show. Minimalistic makeup and sleek hair left open completed the entire look of the diva.

Check out her photos here:

On the professional front, Malaika often makes headlines for her stint in reality TV shows including India’s Best Dancer and Supermodel of the Year. Along with this, Malaika is also a major fitness enthusiast. The diva often urges her fans to follow a healthy lifestyle with her yoga-related posts.

