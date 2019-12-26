PHOTOS: Malaika Arora ups her fashion game in an all black gym look after her workout

Malaika Arora was snapped by the paps outside her yoga studio donning an all-black look. She was wearing a black full sleeve jacket with black tights.

is one such diva who never fails to create an impression with her looks on her fans. Be it her gym look, party look or a morning look, the actress always has her fashion game on point. The actress is now and then spotted outside her gym or yoga. Sometimes the actress is spotted with her girl gang. Recently, the actress had painted the town red donning a red bodycon mini dress with white sneakers. The actress was headed for a Christmas party with her friends.

Today afternoon, Malaika Arora was spotted after a great workout. The actress was snapped by the paps outside her yoga studio. Malaika was donning an all-black look. She was wearing a black full sleeve jacket with black tights. The actress had tied her hair like a bun and had paired her look with a pair of black cool sunglasses. The actress looks stunning in this look. Malaika yet again creates a good inspiration for her fans. She is a style inspiration not only in Bollywood but otherwise.

(Also Read: PHOTOS: Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora make a stylish pair as they step out to celebrate Christmas together)

The actress manages to stun in whatever outfit she dons and whichever look she opts for. From unconventional styles to casual day outs and gym outings of course! Malaika shells out some fashion goals every time she steps out in the town. Besides her good looks and style, Malaika's fitness regime is also a thing! The actress is known for her intense workout schedules and gym looks. Recently, Arjun and Malaika were papped together as they stepped out to celebrate Christmas. The duo was spotted heading towards Malaika’s mother’s residence for the Christmas bash and they made a stylish pair.

Check out Malaika Arora's pictures here:

Credits :VIRAL BHAYANI

Read More