PHOTOS: Malaika Arora's trench coat and Arjun Kapoor's beanie, see couple's winter style as they get snapped

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor shut down beak up rumours in style and proved today why they're a stylish couple. On Friday, Arjun and Malaika were snapped at two different places in the city and served a lesson in winter style. Mumbai has been experiencing an unusually cold week and there has been a nip in the air.

With the temperature dipping, Mumbaikars get to use their comfiest jackets and sweatshirts only for a few days. And looks like Malaika and Arjun made sure to take full advantage of the weather. Arjun Kapoor was snapped in the city visiting a clinic and wore a winter beanie. The actor opted for an all black outfit and paired that with a beanie.

As for Malaika, the style diva looked as stylish as ever and took out her trench coat out of the closet. She was seen exiting a salon and rocked a beige tracksuit. To go with her tracksuit, Malaika threw on a checkered trench coat and looked stunning.

Check out Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora's winter style:

Shutting down their breakup rumours, Arjun wrote, "Ain’t no place for shady rumours. Stay safe. Stay blessed. Wish well for people. Love y’all”. Malaika reacted to the post with a red heart emoji.

Click link below to check out Arjun Kapoor's post.

ALSO READ: Arjun Kapoor SHUTS DOWN breakup rumours with Malaika Arora in style; See new PIC