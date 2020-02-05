PHOTOS: Malang actor Disha Patani cuddles her pet as she steps out in an all black de glam look & we love it

Talking about Malang, the film starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani, Kunal Kemmu and Anil Kapoor will hit the screens on February 7, 2020

As much as we love to check out ’s candid photos, we equally love to watch her workout videos because often, Disha posts videos on social media wherein she is seen nailing a backflip or what may look like a, front flip. As we speak, this Baaghi 2 actress is busy with the promotions of Mohit Suri’s Malang and today, as she got some time off from promotions, Disha was snapped out and about the city with her pet. In the photos, Disha is seen wearing an all black deglam look as she holds her pet in her arms.

A few days back, Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur visited the sets of dance reality show- Dance Plus 5 to promote the film and that is when, Disha Patani unleashed her dance moves as she took to the stage and performing on the song- Hui Malang. In the video, Disha Patani turns up the heat as she performs live on stage while the audiences cheer for their favourite actress. Alongside the video, Disha wrote, “Had a blast promoting #malang at dance plus, what a great energy #huimaimalang……”

Talking about Malang, the film starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani, Kunal Kemmu and Anil Kapoor will hit the screens on February 7, 2020, and in the film, Disha and Aditya will be seen doing a lot of underwater sports for which the two had to undergo extensive training. Post Malang, Disha will be seen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai starring , and Randeep Hooda and Ekta Kapoor’s KTina.

