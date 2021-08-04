PHOTOS: Mandira Bedi finds her 'partner in crime' in son Vir; Daughter Tara flaunts her muscles

Mandira Bedi has been slowly returning to normal life with her kids Tara and Vir after the sudden and tragic demise of her husband Raj Kaushal. Recently, Mandira had shared a post on social media about beginning again and now, she has shared lovely snaps with her kids Tara and Vir that are winning hearts. On Wednesday, Mandira kicked off her morning in a healthy manner with her son Vir as they both headed for a walk. She chronicled the same in a snap.

Taking to her Instagram story, Mandira shared a selfie with her son Vir before heading for a walk. In the photo, Mandira could be seen clad in a pink top with a black mask while her son Vir was seen sporting a white mask with a matching tee. The two clicked a selfie as Mandira called him her 'partner-in-crime'. Sharing the photo with son, Mandira wrote, "Starting the day with a walk with my partner in crime." She shared another picture previously of her daughter Tara in a cute avatar. Tara was seen flaunting her muscles for Mandira. Sharing the photo, Mandira wrote, "Look at those muscles missy."

Take a look:

On Monday, Mandira had shared a photo of herself smiling away and shared the story behind it in her caption. She expressed that her daughter Tara asked her to smile and she could not turn her down. Sharing the photo, Mandira had written, "When my little girl asks me to smile after some post-workout endorphins are doing their thing.. how can I refuse.. ?#beginagain #ilovemondays."

The actress has been trying to get back on track post the sad demise of her husband Raj Kaushal on June 30. A renowned producer, Raj passed away due to a heart attack at the age of 49.

