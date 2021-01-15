PHOTOS: Manoj Bajpayee, Samantha Akkineni kick off The Family Man season 2 promotions in style with Raj & DK

The teaser of the upcoming web series The Family Man season 2 starring Manoj Bajpayee and Samantha Akkineni has been released. Meanwhile, the team has begun the promotions for the same. Check out their photos below.

Manoj Bajpayee, who is known for his versatility in the film industry, is all set to spell his magic with his forthcoming web series 'The Family Man season 2.' The intriguing teaser of the show that was recently dropped has already left everyone impressed and now we are eyeing its trailer that will be released on 19 January. Amid this, the lead actors of the series Manoj and South beauty Samantha Akkineni along with director duo Raj & D.K have started the promotions.

As we speak of this, they were today spotted by the paparazzi as they all stepped out for the promotions. Needless to say, Manoj and Samantha upped their style game and put their best foot forward. In the pictures, the Gangs of Wasseypur actor can be seen clad in skin coloured tee with a maroon coat and black jeans. Samantha on the other hand turned heads in lovely co-ord outfit. The popular director-duo was also at their sartorial best. They all happily posed for the shutterbugs and were seen giving their candid solo shots. In one of the pictures, we can see Samantha posing with Raj and D.K.

Take a look at the pictures below:

On a related note, The Family Man season 2 will mark Samantha’s digital debut. It will also be her first Hindi project. The forthcoming web series will depict the story of government agent Srikant Tiwari and his attempts to keep his counter-terrorism job a secret from his family. Also featuring Shreya Dhanwanthary, Sunny Hinduja, Sharad Kelkar, Darshan Kumaar, Dalip Tahil among others, the web series will start streaming on February 12.

