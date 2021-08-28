PHOTOS: Minissha Lamba shares a steamy kiss with beau Akash Malik in a Jacuzzi

Minissha Lamba took to her Instagram handle and shared some stunning pictures with boyfriend Akash Malik. The actress posted the loved-up pictures from her beautiful vacation with Akash to wish him on his birthday. In one of the snaps, Minissha and Akash were seen sharing a romantic moment and left our hearts melting. The actress took to her caption to call him 'the best jacuzzi partner'.

In June, the actress confirmed that she had found love again and was happy being in a relationship. Minissha has been actively sharing pictures with Akash ever since the actress announced her relationship. Today to wish her boyfriend a happy birthday, Minissha wrote, "Happy happy Akki Mal.... I wish you so much love and happiness . Here's to the most fun person I know ..the best jacuzzi partner I could ask for...the most fun travel buddy.. my best date for a dinner out... the life of any party... the most chilled out chiller person... and the Best and Most Honourable Codenames Player in town (sic)." Soon after she posted the photographs, scores of fans bombarded the comment section with red heart emoticons. Many followers even called them as “best couple”.

Minissha was earlier married to Ryan Tham. They met in 2013 and got married, however, they called it off in October 2018. On the work front, Minissha Lamba made her debut in Bollywood with Yahaan, opposite Jimmy Sheirgill. She is also known for participating in the television reality show Bigg Boss 8 in 2014.