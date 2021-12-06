Photos: Mira Rajput stuns in head to toe 'pleather' look as she steps out for dining
Mira was seen wearing pleather pants and a shirt with maroon coloured ballerinas. While sharing the pictures on Instagram, the star wife also gave a glimpse of her bedroom and it looks dreamy. She captioned the post as, ‘Dine & Dash’. As soon as she shared the pictures, fans dropped heart emojis in the comment section. One of the users wrote, “I love the all-leather outfit.” Another fan wrote, “Looking osm mam i big fan of you..looking so pretty.” Shahid had also shared the pictures and captioned it as ‘My date for tonight…..And kinda every night”. Sweet, isn’t it?”
On the work front, Shahid will be next seen in Jersey. It is a Hindi remake of the popular Telugu film with the same name and features Shahid, Pankaj Kapur, and Mrunal Thakur in lead roles. The sports drama will hit the theatres on December 31st this year.
