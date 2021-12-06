Photos: Mira Rajput stuns in head to toe 'pleather' look as she steps out for dining

Mira Rajput is very active on social media. She constantly updates her social media handles and ensures her followers are updated. Right from her kids to going out for dinner, Mira entertains us with her feed. Well, yesterday on her Instagram stories Mira gave a glimpse of her Sunday date night. The pictures, shared by her, showed Shahid Kapoor and Mira smiling for the camera. And today, the star wife decided to share her look from last night's date.

Mira was seen wearing pleather pants and a shirt with maroon coloured ballerinas. While sharing the pictures on Instagram, the star wife also gave a glimpse of her bedroom and it looks dreamy. She captioned the post as, ‘Dine & Dash’. As soon as she shared the pictures, fans dropped heart emojis in the comment section. One of the users wrote, “I love the all-leather outfit.” Another fan wrote, “Looking osm mam i big fan of you..looking so pretty.” Shahid had also shared the pictures and captioned it as ‘My date for tonight…..And kinda every night”. Sweet, isn’t it?”