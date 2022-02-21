PHOTOS: Mira Rajput walks hand in hand with kids Misha and Zain Kapoor; Gets papped at the airport

Mira Rajput is a doting mother and always spends time with her kids. She is the mother of two adorable children—Misha and Zain. Her Instagram feed is filled with lovely moments of mother and kids. Today in the morning, the star wife had shared a post in which all three were seen flaunting their glitter shoes. The faces were not revealed but it looked like they are heading somewhere. And now later in the day, they have been spotted at the Mumbai airport.

Mira, clad in simple yet stylish casuals, was seen masked up and holding her kids' hands. Both were also wearing a mask and looked cute. Shahid’s wife was wearing a striped blue colour top paired with black trousers. Her hair was left open. Well, she did not wait to pose and was seen making a quick exit. The star wife had recently shared a picture on her Instagram handle and wrote, “Had to get dressed top to toe after ages (I think I’ve hacked the waist-up zoom game). Pulled out a dress I last wore on my anniversary a couple of years back; the pre-covid era. Now all I could think of was how quickly can I click a picture while my mask is off! (It’s still sneakily there) Fortunately I’ve re-learnt how to walk in heels and I love anything yellow.”

Take a look at the pictures here:

Talking about Shahid, he will be next seen in Jersey. The film was supposed to release on December 31, 2021, but it got postponed due to COVID 19. Now, the sports drama is releasing on April 14.

