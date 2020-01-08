PHOTOS: Mira Rajput will drive away your midweek blues with her uber cool gym look; Check it out

Mira Rajput has set up a great fashion trend with her amazing gym looks. The actor's wife was recently spotted outside her gym shelling out major fitness goals.

's wife Mira Rajput Kapoor is no less than a star. Although she does not belong to the showbiz industry, Mira enjoys a massive fan following on social media. Mother of two, the yummy mummy follows a strict fitness regime. Her gym looks are being loved by her fans. Mira makes sure that she clubs up fitness with style. She is often spotted outside the gym. Sometimes Mira and Shahid both are spotted outside a gym shedding major couple goals. Mira has set up a great fashion trend with her amazing gym looks. The actor's wife was recently spotted outside her gym shelling out major fitness goals.

Mira was donning a blue coloured netted fitting top in which her washboard abs were seen. She paired the top with a blue and black coloured printed tights and multi-coloured sports shoes. The star wife had tied up her hair like a pony and was holding an orange bottle and her black handbag. She was donning a pair of cool shades as she exited the gym. Mira made sure to flash her cute smile to the paps after her workout. This time the yummy mummy was alone and not accompanied by hubby Shahid Kapoor.

On entering New Year, Mira Rajput had shared a beautiful picture to mark her first post of the year. In the picture, Mira was seen cuddling her two munchkins daughter Misha and son Zain in a garden. The moment was pure bliss and captured the unconditional bond between a mother and her kids. She captioned the picture as, “Happiest”.

Credits :VIRAL BHAYANI

