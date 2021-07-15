PHOTOS: Mithun Chakraborty to do cameo in Namashi Chakraborty & Amrin Qureshi starrer Bad Boy

Mithun Chakraborty’s son Namashi Chakraborty will debut with the film Bad Boy. It is helmed by Rajkumar Santoshi.

Veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty’s younger son Namashi Chakraborty will soon be making his acting debut with the film Bad Boy. The poster of the film has already been unveiled. It is being directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and will have Amrin Qureshi as the lead actress. The shooting of the film is going on. To note, this film marks the return of the director six years. His last directorial was Phata Poster Nikhla Hero starring and Ileana D'Cruz. Also, Mithun Chakraborty will be doing a cameo in the film.

The lead actors have shot a track "Janab E Ali" which is choreographed by Piyush Bhagat and Shazia Samji. The veteran actor was also spotted on the set. He will do a small cameo in the song and was shooting for the same. We have got hands on some of the pictures. Talking on the same, the director said, “COVID has disturbed the schedule of the release, however, we hope to release the film as soon as possible. Mithun Da is a legend, having him in the song will only add that pinch of extra tadka.”

Namashi Chakraborty said, “Today I worked with my idol not only on-screen, but also off-screen. The greatest actor of all time with an experience of 360 films and 3 national film awards, blessed me and my debut film Bad Boy. What else can a newcomer with dreams even ask for? To be in the same frame with him, made me emotional and eternally grateful Love you my hero forever.”

Take a look at the pictures here:

The lead actress, Amrin said, “I am so glad to be working with the legends In my debut project. Mithun uncle is an epitome of Dance and been my most favourite and it’s indeed a moment to cherish.” The film is presented by Dr. Jayantilal Gada (Pen Studios) and is scheduled to release soon.

