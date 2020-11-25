PHOTOS: Mom to be Anushka Sharma is a pocketful of sunshine as she shows off a bright smile during work shoot

Anushka Sharma stepped out to shoot for a project in the city. The gorgeous star looked absolutely beautiful as she geared up to shoot in a cool avatar.

Actress , who is all set to become a mommy in January 2021, is on a roll. The gorgeous star has been shooting back to back for her pending assignments since her return from Dubai sans Virat Kohli. Often, the soon-to-be mom is papped when she heads out in the city for a shoot and she even keeps fans updated about the safety measures being followed on set amid the ongoing pandemic. Now, on Wednesday, Anushka was once again seen spending time on the sets of the shoot.

The gorgeous star was seen stepping out of her vanity van as she was all dolled up for a shoot. She was papped from a distance by the paparazzi as she headed to shoot. In the photos, the gorgeous Pari star is seen clad in a yellow mini dress with white sneakers. With her hair left open, Anushka rocked a pair of gold hoops as she stepped out to shoot. However, it was her glorious smile that caught our attention.

Not just this, as Anushka smiled, one could catch a glimpse of her pregnancy glow too. The star seemed elated to be back on set to complete the pending projects before her baby's arrival in January 2021.

Take a look at Anushka Sharma's photos from sets:

Meanwhile, recently, Anushka had shared a photo on her Instagram handle from one of her shoots where she was seen looking gorgeous. The soon-to-be mom has been lighting up the internet with her gorgeous photos from time to time. While Virat is prepping to take on Australia in a tournament, Anushka too is trying to finish all pending work before she takes a break. Reports also were in a few weeks back that Virat has been granted a paternity leave to be with Anushka post the first test match against Australia. Well, surely fans of Virushka are excited for the two stars who will soon welcome parenthood.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

