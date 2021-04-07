PHOTOS: Mom to be Geeta Basra opts for camouflage dress as she steps out for her routine check up

Geeta Basra is expecting her second child with Harbhajan Singh. The actress was seen at a clinic for a routine checkup.

Bollywood actress Geeta Basra and Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh are going to become parents for the second time. The actress had recently shared the news on social media. The couple is already parents to daughter . The actress often shares pictures with her daughter on her official Instagram handle. Apart from this, Geeta also shared pictures of performing yoga while cradling her baby bump. These days many actresses are breaking stereotypes associated with pregnancy.

Today, she was spotted outside a clinic where she came for a routine check-up. Geeta has opted for a camouflage dress paired with black sports shoes. She smiled at the shutterbugs and posed for them. The actress had minimal makeup with her hair open. She was looking beautiful as the pregnancy glow was very much visible on her face. Geeta and Harbhajan got married in 2015 after dating for almost five years. They had an intimate wedding in Jalandhar in 2015 and welcomed their first child in 2016. The second baby is due in July.

Announcing the good news on her Instagram, Geeta had written, “Coming soon.. July 2021." Soon after she posted the pictures, congratulatory messages started pouring in for the lovely couple. The actress was seen in the films Dil Diya Hai, The Train. She had also been part of music videos including Rahat Fateh Ali Khan’s song ‘Ghum Sum Ghum Sum’.

Take a look at pictures here:

Credits :Viral Bhayani

