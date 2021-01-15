PHOTOS: Mom to be Kareena Kapoor Khan flaunts her baby bump as she ups her style game in a trendy yellow dress

Kareena Kapoor Khan, who has been dishing out major maternity style goals, was today spotted in the city and as always the actress was at her sartorial best. Check out her pictures below.

Mom to be Kareena Kapoor Khan has been making waves ever since she announced expecting her second baby. Be it her work front or her personal life, the Jab We Met star has been hogging all the limelight of late. Recently, Bebo was in the news for making arrangements for her new home that is in a building across from their current residence in Bandra, Mumbai. The star will be soon moving into a new house with her family. Apart from this, Kareena is also making heads turn for her maternity style.

Today, the Veere Di Wedding star was spotted by the paparazzi in Bandra as she goes out and about in the city. For the outing, the diva opted for loose and comfy attire. She looked lovely in long sleeved yellow dress that she teamed up with black sunglasses. Bebo was also seen carrying a black bag. With her hair left open, the 40-year-old star opted for subtle makeup and was seen flaunting her baby bump. Her pregnancy glow was quite evident as she poses for the shutterbugs.

Take a look at the pictures below:

Meanwhile, Kareena recently hosted a girl's night for her squad Karisma Kapoor, , Amrita Arora and makeup artist Malika Bhat and shared a glimpse of it on social media.

On the work front, the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actress is currently awaiting the release of her film Laal Singh Chaddha with . The movie has been helmed by Advait Chandan and is the remake of the 1994 Hollywood film Forrest Gump. Featuring Perfectionist in the titular role, the forthcoming movie also stars Vijay Sethupathi and Mona Singh in pivotal roles.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

