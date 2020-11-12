PHOTOS: Mom to be Kareena Kapoor Khan keeps it casual and simple with her maxi dress as she steps out

Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is expecting her second child, was papped today as she once again won hearts with her maternity fashion.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and her maternity fashion never fail to make the headlines. And while the Jab We Met actress is expecting her second child after Taimur Ali Khan, the mom to be is once again the talk of the town. The Begum of Pataudi is expected to welcome the baby in March next year and she is flaunting her maternity glow these days making it difficult to take eyes off her. Keeping up the trajectory, Kareena once again made the heads turns with her maternity wear.

This time, the Laal Singh Chaddha was seen wearing a green coloured maxi dress as she stepped went out and about the city. She was seen talking over a phone as she made her way out the car while the shutterbugs clicked her. The maxi dress had floral print and managed to hide her baby bump perfectly. Kareena completed her look by tying her hair in a back bun. Interestingly, Bebo had worn this dress during her 40th birthday celebrations as well in September this year.

Take a look at Kareena Kapoor Khan’s recent pics:

Interestingly, Kareena and Taimur are expected to head to Dharamshala soon to be with hubby for Diwali celebration and will enjoy a family vacation there. To note, Saif is shooting for Bhoot Police in Himachal Pradesh. Talking about the Diwali plans, Bebo told ETimes, “It will be great to travel to the mountains and spend time in the open air and sunshine”.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

