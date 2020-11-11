  1. Home
  2. entertainment

PHOTOS: Mom to be Kareena Kapoor Khan's work from home continues as she gets papped in her balcony amid shoot

Kareena Kapoor Khan was snapped on the balcony of her house by the paparazzi. The soon-to-be-mom is working from home and often, shoots on her home balcony leaving fans impressed.
23143 reads Mumbai
Kareena Kapoor KhanPHOTOS: Mom to be Kareena Kapoor Khan's work from home continues as she gets papped in her balcony amid shoot
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan is all set to welcome her second child after Taimur Ali Khan. The actress has been taking extra precautions whenever she steps out of the house for work and is seen with her mask on at all times. Amid this, Kareena has also begun shooting for her projects at home and is often spotted on the balcony of her house in Mumbai as she shoots. Speaking of this, once again, Kareena was seen shooting on the balcony of her house and this time, she kept it comfy and easy in casuals. 

On Wednesday evening, Kareena was snapped in the balcony of her house as she was filming for a project. A camera person was seen in the photos as Kareena was working at home. In the photos, Kareena is seen clad in a gorgeous green breezy outfit and her hair is seen tied up in a ponytail. As she shoots, the actress is also seen smiling at the camera and working. Seeing how much hard work the soon-to-be-mom is putting in amid the ongoing pandemic, fans surely get inspired from the star.

Last month too, Kareena was spotted shooting for an ad on the balcony of her house with her sister Karisma Kapoor. The photos of the Kapoor sisters posing on their balcony in sweatshirts went viral.

Take a look at Kareena Kapoor Khan's photos:

Meanwhile, when Saif and Kareena announced about another addition to their family with their second child, fans were left excited about it. Kareena even wrapped up the shooting of her film Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan last month and returned to Mumbai with Saif and Taimur. Laal Singh Chaddha will star Kareena and Aamir in the lead and is helmed by Advait Chandan. It is slated to release on Christmas 2021. Now, she has also kicked off shooting of the third season of her radio show and is often spotted in the city for the same. 

Also Read|WATCH: Mom to be Kareena Kapoor Khan calls out paps on not wearing masks; Says 'main mask nahi utarungi'

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Viral Bhayani

You may like these
Kareena Kapoor Khan, mom Babita, Masaba Gupta & others gather for a get together ahead of festive season; PICS
Soon to be mom Kareena Kapoor Khan can’t get over her love for bindi as she flaunts it with desi OOTD
PHOTOS: Kareena Kapoor Khan amps up her black dress with a pop of colour & looks gorgeous as she steps out
Kareena Kapoor Khan's birthday surprise for Malaika Arora's son Arhaan is a cute throwback PHOTO with Taimur
PHOTO: Kareena Kapoor Khan showers birthday love on cousin Nitasha Nanda and calls her 'everyone's angel'
WATCH: Mom to be Kareena Kapoor Khan calls out paps on not wearing masks; Says 'main mask nahi utarungi'

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement