PHOTOS: Mom to be Kareena Kapoor Khan's work from home continues as she gets papped in her balcony amid shoot

Kareena Kapoor Khan was snapped on the balcony of her house by the paparazzi. The soon-to-be-mom is working from home and often, shoots on her home balcony leaving fans impressed.

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan is all set to welcome her second child after Taimur Ali Khan. The actress has been taking extra precautions whenever she steps out of the house for work and is seen with her mask on at all times. Amid this, Kareena has also begun shooting for her projects at home and is often spotted on the balcony of her house in Mumbai as she shoots. Speaking of this, once again, Kareena was seen shooting on the balcony of her house and this time, she kept it comfy and easy in casuals.

On Wednesday evening, Kareena was snapped in the balcony of her house as she was filming for a project. A camera person was seen in the photos as Kareena was working at home. In the photos, Kareena is seen clad in a gorgeous green breezy outfit and her hair is seen tied up in a ponytail. As she shoots, the actress is also seen smiling at the camera and working. Seeing how much hard work the soon-to-be-mom is putting in amid the ongoing pandemic, fans surely get inspired from the star.

Last month too, Kareena was spotted shooting for an ad on the balcony of her house with her sister Karisma Kapoor. The photos of the Kapoor sisters posing on their balcony in sweatshirts went viral.

Take a look at Kareena Kapoor Khan's photos:

Meanwhile, when Saif and Kareena announced about another addition to their family with their second child, fans were left excited about it. Kareena even wrapped up the shooting of her film Laal Singh Chaddha with last month and returned to Mumbai with Saif and Taimur. Laal Singh Chaddha will star Kareena and Aamir in the lead and is helmed by Advait Chandan. It is slated to release on Christmas 2021. Now, she has also kicked off shooting of the third season of her radio show and is often spotted in the city for the same.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

