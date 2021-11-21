PHOTOS: Mouni Roy, Mrunal Thakur meet David Beckham; Ranveer Singh is star struck

Recently Mouni Roy and Mrunal Thakur met the English footballer David Beckham at Doha, Quatar. The two even uploaded pictures with the Manchester United legend, being all smiles and fangirling hard. On top of it, stars like Ranveer Singh commented on their pictures, clearly in awe of their pictures with the English footballer.

In the picture that Mouni uploaded, her and Beckham stood together, smiling widely. Mouni looked ravishing in a black body con dress, with a sleek hairstyle and smoky-eyes. David looked handsome (surprise, surprise) in a black coat and white pants. Mouni excitedly captioned the pic, ‘What just happened?’, clearing indicating at her excitement at meeting the legend himself.

Check out Mouni’s post:

On the other hand, Mrunal also uploaded a couple pictures with David. She looked cute and casual in her white blouse and jeans, and had a star-struck smile. She even called it the best night ever. “AND THIS HAPPENED! BEST NIGHT EVER! @davidbeckham @f1 @fabdoha Are you jealous?”

Check out Mrunal’s post:

While a lot of notable celebs commented on their pics showing their excitement, it was Ranveer’s comment on Mrunal’s pic that caught our attention. He wrote, quite aptly, “SEX GOD”.

On the work front, Mrunal was recently seen in Dhamaka opposite Kartik Aaryan. On the other hand, Mouni Roy will be next seen in Brahmastra alongside Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor.

