PHOTOS: Mumbai Police leave Sushant Singh Rajput's Bandra home with his body after no suicide note is found

Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide and was found hanging at his apartment in Mumbai. The police have reached on the spot for further investigation.

Sushant Singh Rajput sent shock waves across the film industry on Sunday as he passed away in his apartment in Mumbai. The police have reached on the spot for further investigation. DCP Pranay Ashok of Mumbai police said that the actor has committed suicide but they have not found any note in his house yet. The police are still investigating. The 34-year-old actor recently starred in Nitesh Tiwari's film Chhichhore and won the hearts of the audience with his brilliant performance in the comedy-drama.

In the pictures shared by the paparazzi, we can see the actor's body covered with blue cloth on a stretcher. The Police officials are taking his body in an ambulance from his Bandra home. Just a week ago, Sushant's former manager Disha Salian had committed suicide in Mumbai. The actor had mourned her demise on social media. The actor had written, "It’s such a devastating news. My deepest condolences to Disha’s family and friends. May your soul rest in peace.” Sushant's demise was mourned by Bollywood celebrities, politicians, sportspersons on Twitter who took to the microblogging site to express their shock and grief.

The news has left the actor's fans heartbroken too. Many Sushant Singh Rajput fans have taken to their Twitter handles in order to express their grief over their favourite actor's demise. Rajput started his career with television serials. His debut show was Star Plus's romantic drama Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil in the year 2008. He made his film debut in the buddy drama Kai Po Che! in the year 2013. Sushant has entertained the audience with his amazing performance in films like M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, Kedarnath, Chhichhore and more.

