PHOTOS: National award winner Kangana Ranaut looks elegant in a white saree as she gets spotted at airport

Kangana has won the National Award for her films Panga and Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. She had previously won National Awards for Queen, Fashion, and Tanu Weds Manu Returns.

, who has been grabbing headlines for almost everything, cannot stop smiling today after bagging the National Award for her films Panga and Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. Both films were very popular among the fans and performed well at the box office. The 67th National Films Award for 2019 was announced today. The actress has won her 4th National Award. Fans and celebrities have been congratulating the actress on her big win. Apart from her, Sushant Singh Rajput starrer Chhichhore also won Best Film Award.

Today, Kangana Ranaut was spotted at the airport. She was seen wearing a white coloured saree and was looking ethereal in the traditional outfit. She kept her makeup light and her hair was tied in a bun. Kangana was posed for the shutterbugs and waved at them. One of the films for which she got the National Film Award for the best actress is Panga with Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and the other one being her directorial debut, Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi.

Kangana's sister Rangoli Chandel took to her social media account to hail her sister as she bagged another National Film Award for her performance in Panga and Manikarnika. While Panga came out in 2020, Manikarnika was released back in 2019. She had previously won National Awards for her performance in Queen, Fashion and the romantic-comedy Tanu Weds Manu Returns. Kangana also thanked both films team, fans for the win and expressed her happiness.

Take a look at Kangana’s pictures here:

Credits :Viral Bhayani

