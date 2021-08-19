PHOTOS: Navya Naveli Nanda is a sight to behold in monochrome portraits; SEE Inside

Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter, Navya Naveli Nanda might not have chosen the Bollywood life for herself, but she sure is not away from the limelight. Navya is quite active on social media and often treats fans to glimpses of her personal and professional life. Her Instagram grid is full of candid moments of herself, with family and friends, and not to forget, her adorable childhood and throwback photos. Fans and followers love to get these sneak peeks from her life, as is evident from the responses on her posts.

On Wednesday, Navya once again wowed fans with her pictures. Navya took to her Instagram space, and posted three breath-taking monochromatic portraits of herself, clicked by photographer Rohan Shrestha. The black and white portraits of Navya were a sight to behold, as she looked extremely elegant and beautiful, especially in the one in which her eyes pierced through the camera lens. In the photos she can be seen donning a round neck tee with a pair of pants. She accessorized her look with tiny earrings and her hair down, accentuating her beauty even more. She captioned the post with a black heart emoji.

Have a look at Navya’s latest Instagram post:

In a few moments after she shared the photos, friends, family, and fans, showered it with love, likes, and comments. Her mother Shweta Bachchan Nanda dropped a kiss emoji in the comments. Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar also left a black heart emoji, as a response to her caption. Other friends and users left comments like, ‘Hello beautiful’, ‘Beaut’, ‘Aren’t u d only one this beautiful’, so on and so forth.

