PHOTOS: NCB officers take Aryan Khan & others to court for bail hearing in drugs case

Mumbai's Magistrate Court is all set to hear Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Khan Merchant, Munmun Dhamecha and others' NCB remand custody. On Thursday afternoon, a few minutes before the hearing could begin, NCB officers took Aryan Khan and others to court. They were snapped exiting the NCB office with Aryan Khan being escorted into one of the police vans.

Arbaaz Khan Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha were also spotted exiting with NCB officers in tow. Ahead of the hearing, Shah Rukh Khan's car was spotted outside the main gate of Mannat. The paparazzi stationed outside spotted SRK's car leaving the back gate of Mannat and coming outside on to the main road. However, there is no clarity if SRK was present in the car at the time.

Today, the court will be hearing the cruise drugs bust matter for the second time. The last hearing was on Monday when Aryan Khan as well as the seven others were remanded to NCB custody. For the unversed, Aryan Khan Khan & the seven others were detained and arrested by the NCB after the anti-drug agency raided a cruise and seized drugs. Take a look at Aryan Khan's photos below:

During the earlier hearing, the NCB stated in court that no drugs were recovered from Aryan Khan but the star kid's WhatsApp chats have reportedly hinted at "incriminating evidence" and thus demanded custody. The court denied Aryan bail on Monday and gave the NCB extended custody till 7 October which comes to an end today.

We will have to wait and see if Aryan Khan and others are granted bail today.

