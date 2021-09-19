PHOTOS: Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni are all smiles as they attend a store launch in Delhi.

Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni recently made waves on social media when they headed to Udaipur to celebrate the latter's birthday. Even though couldn't join them, the family had a blast as they celebrated Riddhima's birthday amidst a palace and fireworks. The mother-daughter are now back in Delhi and stepped out on Sunday.

Neetu and Riddhima attended a clothing store launch in the national capital on Sunday. They were all smiles as they posed for pictures with their friends. While Riddhima opted for an olive green tracksuit with boots and a personalised 'R' on the chest, went all blue.

The senior actress wore deep blue trousers and paired with a stylish top of a similar shade. Check out Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni's Delhi photos below:

Neetu Kapoor had left for Delhi a few weeks ago to visit her daughter Riddhima for her birthday. From there, they along with Riddhima's husband and daughter headed to Udaipur to celebrate her birthday.

On the work front, Neetu will soon be seen alongside Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani and in Jug Jugg Jeeyo.

