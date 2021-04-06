PHOTOS: Neetu Kapoor keeps it simple and stylish in casual outfit as she steps out in the city

Neetu Kapoor was spotted in Bandra as she was coming out from the bank. The actress interacted with shutterbugs as well.

is very active on social media and she always keeps her fans updated about her life including and daughter Riddhima. She has been trying to overcome the death of late actor and husband and often shares pictures of him. The veteran actress and her son cum actor Ranbir Kapoor had recently tested positive for the coronavirus. The actress is now gearing up to return to the big screen with the film Jug Jug Jeeyo. The film also stars Anil Kapoor, and Kiara Advani in the lead roles.

Today she was spotted outside a bank in a simple black T shirt and off-white trouser. She also accessorised her look with a black coloured sling bag. She was wearing a shield and a mask obliging the COVID 19 rules. Neetu Kapoor also interacted with the shutterbugs. She was looking in a hurry as she quickly made her way to the car. Neetu did not wear any makeup but still, the actress looked very beautiful. It is after a very long time that Neetu is finally making a comeback on the big screen.

Recently, Neetu has shared a video of her film Aatish. The actress captioned it as ‘wondering why she was made to look like a bird’. Taking to her Instagram handle, the actress shared a clip of the song Tere Chahne Wale Aaye Hain. In the video, Neetu can be seen dancing and is dressed in red attire with a transparent veil covering half her face. Also, an ornament can be seen placed on her head with a few feathers springing out of it.

Take a look at Neetu Kapoor’s pictures here:

Also Read: Neetu Kapoor shares a video from Aatish and 'wonders why she was made to look like a bird'; Karan Johar reacts

Credits :Viral Bhayani

Share your comment ×