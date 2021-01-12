PHOTOS: Neetu Kapoor snapped in shades of blue as she steps out for a salon visit.

The paparazzi spotted Neetu Kapoor exiting a salon in the suburbs of Mumbai. Check out the photo below.

ended 2020 on an eventful note as she finished shooting for the first schedule of Jug Jugg Jeeyo in Chandigarh. The actress who will soon be returning to the big screen after a hiatus was also tested positive for coronavirus last month but recovered soon after. Meanwhile, Neetu is now back home in Mumbai and was snapped out and about on Tuesday.

The paparazzi spotted Neetu exiting a salon in the suburbs of Mumbai. Neetu was definitely surprised to find the paparazzi waiting to snap her outside the salon as she asked them what were they up to. Neetu rocked a cool outfit to tackle the warm Mumbai heat, as she was spotted in different shades of blue.

Wearing a pair of ripped denims, Neetu paired it with a white and blue kurti which was all things pretty. Following rules, Neetu also sported a grey mask and carried a blue sling bag. Check out Neetu Kapoor's photos below:

Meanwhile, in a recent interview with Rajeev Masand, opened up on losing his dad and mum Neetu.

When asked on how the last few months have been and has there been some time for introspection, Ranbir said, "Well, I think there's only been time for that. It's been quite a big year in my life starting with losing a parent which I don't think has seeped in yet. Still in some ways dealing with that. Of course with the pandemic, my mother herself tested positive..so many things happened in this year. But yes, I have had good time to reflect on things.. to reflect on my personal, professional life."

ALSO READ: Ranbir Kapoor opens up on 'walking in silence' with dad Rishi Kapoor during his chemotherapy & his loss

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×