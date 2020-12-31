PHOTOS: Neetu Kapoor, Soni Razdan huddle with their girls; Alia Bhatt skips safari to spend the day reading

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and their family are ringing in the New Years at Ranthambore. Ahead of NYE, Neetu Kapoor and Soni Razdan are sharing photos from the vacation.

The Kapoors and Bhatts have left us craving for a vacation. If you are not already aware, , , , Soni Razdan, Riddhima Kapoor Sahani, Shaheen Bhatt along with Ayan Mukerji are vacationing in Ranthambore. They will be welcoming the New Year at the gorgeous destination. Ahead of the NYE activities, the group is spending the nights camping in the arms of nature. Photos shared by family revealed that the stars came together for an outdoor dinner around a bonfire.

In photos shared by Neetu, the Jug Jug Jeeyo star posed with Alia and Riddhima, deeming them as "loves" followed by a selfie with Ayan. She also shared a picture of the Brahmastra director soaking up the heat from the bonfire while Shaheen was visible in his background. Meanwhile, Soni shared a picture featuring her daughter Alia and wrote, "Warming up by the campfire." She also shared a post wherein the mothers were seen huddled together with their daughter. Soni shared the picture with the caption, "Line up ! (Best girls in the world)."

Check out the photos below:

As for today, Soni revealed she is out and about, spotting tigers at the national park. The actress shared a series of video, giving a glimpse of the stunning location while hoping to spot a tiger. While her mother enjoys her day out, Alia opted to stay indoors and read. The actress shared a picture of the view from her while holding a digital book in her hand. Check out the photos below:

