PHOTOS: Neetu Kapoor wishes daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni on her birthday, calls her ‘lifeline’

Bollywood actress shares a close bond with her children and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni. Neetu, who is an avid social media user, often takes to Instagram and shares glimpses of her life with both Ranbir and Riddhima, and netizens respond with a lot of excitement and love. Today, on September 15th, Ranbir’s sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni has clocked yet another year. On this special occasion, Neetu took to Instagram and shared a few adorable snaps featuring herself, Riddhima, and the latter’s family with fans and followers online.

Taking to Instagram, Neetu Kapoor posted a beautiful snapshot featuring herself, Riddhima, Riddhima’s husband Bharat Sahni and their daughter Samara Sahni. In the picture, the four of them can be seen seated inside a restaurant as Neetu, Riddhima, and Bharat hold a drink in their hands. Both Neetu and Riddhima look absolutely stunning as they twin in beautiful black outfits. The family reached the city of lakes, Udaipur, ahead of Riddhima’s birthday, and has been having a great time together since. Sharing the picture, Neetu wrote a sweet birthday note for her daughter that read, “Happy Birthday my lifeline”.

Take a look:

Neetu also posted several stories on Instagram giving fans a glimpse of the special night in Udaipur where the family is soaking in the beauty of Rajasthan and its culture. In one of the stories, Neetu is also seen dancing with son-in-law Bharat.

Check out Neetu Kapoor’s Instagram stories:

Apart from Neetu Kapoor, Bharat Sahni and Samara Sahni also took to Instagram to wish Riddhima as she turns a year older.

Take a look at Bharat and Samara’s Instagram posts:

ALSO READ: Happy Birthday Riddhima Kapoor: 4 pictures that prove Ranbir Kapoor’s sis is in awe of Alia Bhatt