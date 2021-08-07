PHOTOS: Neetu Singh looks enchanting in sea green traditional attire; Riddhima & Anushka Sharma react

has not always been admired for her acting skills, but also for her fashion choices which are evergreen and elegant. On Friday, Neetu Singh gave a visual treat to her fans and followers. The veteran actress took to her Instagram handle and shared a bunch of stunning pictures of herself. She donned a sea green colour traditional attire and accessorised it with black shades and a clutch. Neetu absolutely looked delightful in her new post. Along with the picture, the actress wrote, “Going with the flow.”

As soon as she posted the new pictures, her fans and followers bombarded the comment section.”Stunning you are,” wrote one of the users, “Looking beautiful. And yes you are absolutely right, every day is a blessing,” said another follower. A third user commented, “Lovely”. In no time, her post garnered thousands of likes and the numbers are only increasing. Besides her fans, her daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also reacted to the post. She wrote, “Prettiest ever ". Among others, also liked Neetu’s new pictures and complimented, “How beautiful you look” followed by a purple heart emoticon.

On the work front, Neetu Kapoor will be seen in 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo', co-starring Anil Kapoor, and Kiara Advani. She shot for the film after the death of her husband and actor . The film is directed by Raj Mehta, whose first feature ‘Good Newwz’ starring , Kareena Kapoor, Diljit Dosanjh, and Kiara Advani was a massive success at the box office.

Also Read: Inside Neetu Kapoor's birthday with Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, Karisma and others; PHOTOS

