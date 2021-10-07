PHOTOS: Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi spotted leaving hospital with their newly born son

Actress Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi recently welcomed their second child. The couple is blessed with a son. They are already parents to one daughter-Mehr. Since the time they have announced the good news, the actors have been trending on social media. Angad took to his Instagram handle and had written, “The almighty today blessed us with a baby boy. Both neha and the baby are well. Mehr is ready to pass on the "baby" title to the new arrival. #Bedisboy is here!!!!! Waheguru mehr kare @nehadhupia. Thank you for being such a warrior through this journey. Lets make it a memorable one for all 4 of us now.”

Today, the mommy Neha Dhupia was seen leaving the hospital with Angad and daughter Mehr. The family was very happy and also posed for the shutterbugs. The actress was seen wearing a black colour gown with a printed shrug. She was carrying the baby and tried to hide his face. Till now the couple has not revealed his face on social media. Well, Angad was seen wearing a simple white T-shirt paired with jeans. And Mehr was wearing a printed frock. All three were wearing masks and were seen making their way to their car.

Back in July, Neha and Angad had announced that they were expecting their second child. "New Home production coming soon.. Waheguru mehr kare @prasadnaaik," Angad had captioned the post.

On the work front, Neha will be next seen in Sanak. The trailer is already out and it also features Vidyut Jammwal in the lead role. The film is releasing on a digital platform on October 15.

