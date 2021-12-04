PHOTOS: Neha Dhupia pens a cute note for her baby son as he completes two months

Mommy Neha Dhupia, who welcomed her second child, a baby boy in October this year, took to her Instagram and posted an adorable post as her son turned 2-months old today. Neha shared a series of photographs in which the mother-son duo could be seen twinning in white outfits. "Two months of relentlessly loving you our baby boy... Uff! My heart is full” along with a red heart emoticon. As soon as Neha uploaded the post, her fans showered love and blessings for the baby.

Back in October, while announcing his son’s birth, Angad took to his social media handle and wrote, "Bedis' boy is here! The almighty today blessed us with a baby boy. Both Neha and the baby are well. Mehr is ready to pass on the "baby" title to the new arrival. Waheguru mehr kare. Neha Dhupia, thank you for being such a warrior through this journey. Let's make it a memorable one for all 4 of us now."

Back in July, Neha and Angad had announced that they were expecting their second child. "New Home production coming soon.. Waheguru mehr kare @prasadnaaik," Angad wrote while sharing a picture with his family on Instagram.

Talking about the work front, Neha was last seen in a short film Devi, that also featured Kajol and Shruti Haasan. Apart from this, Neha will next be seen in A Thursday. Interestingly, Neha shot for the film while she was pregnant with her second child. “Bridging the gap between real and reel life. Thank you for giving me all the support and believing in us. this ones for all the mamas in the making … we make us stronger,” Neha had shared on social media.

