PHOTOS: Neha Dhupia slays in a beige oversized coat, proves white shirt is never basic

Actor Neha Dhupia’s latest sartorial pick has our complete attention. The actress was spotted outside the Mumbai airport on Wednesday evening and her stunning ensemble just proved us that the coat season is back again. Neha Dhupia let her outwear do most of the talking in a beige statement coat, thus showing us how to layer in style. If you want to learn how to pair things without fading in the background, then Neha Dhupia’s latest winter pick is an apt option for you.

The relaxed silhouette on Dhupia’s informal white shirt is definitely a smart choice for both style and comfort. She paired her outfit with light comfy pants, thus proving that a white t-shirt is never basic. Neha Dhupia, accessorised her look with a statement Chanel purse and white sneakers. No makeup and hair pulled back in a sleek pony finished her comfy yet chic airport look. Neha Dhupia was busy on her phone as the cameras captured her.

Take a look at the photos below:

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Neha Dhupia was last seen in the short film Devi. Helmed by Priyanka Banerjee, the cast of the project also included Neena Kulkarni, Shruti Haasan and Kajol in the lead roles. Neha will next feature in the films titled, A Thursday and Sanak..

